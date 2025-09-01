Gqeberha brokers acquitted without taking the stand
All 163 counts against Ponzi scheme accused dismissed after state case beset with problems
Two Gqeberha stockbrokers accused of running a multimillion-rand Ponzi scheme have walked away free men after the commercial crimes court dismissed all 163 counts against them.
Nearly six years after their arrest, Helping Hand Invest directors Leon Lewitton and Michael Rathbone were acquitted without ever taking the stand...
