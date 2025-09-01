Parliament to investigate R5.9m Krakeel sports ground upgrade
Parliament is investigating the R5.9m Krakeel sports ground upgrade, which delivered only a small grandstand, a hosepipe irrigation system and a painted court.
The standing committee on sport, arts and culture will oversee the investigation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.