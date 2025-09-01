Sacked Nelson Mandela Bay spin doctor loses appeal
Baron says he will approach SA Local Government Bargaining Council
Former Nelson Mandela Bay spokesperson Kupido Baron has suffered another blow in his battle to get his job back, losing the appeal against the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.
Last week, corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego informed Baron that his appeal had been dismissed and advised him to approach the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) if he wished to pursue the matter further...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.