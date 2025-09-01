Still many opportunities in SA despite job losses, says Cosatu president
Unoccupied government buildings should be turned into business hubs for retrenched workers to apply their skills, create jobs and support their families.
This was according to Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, who spoke to The Herald at the Dr Brigalia Bam Institutional Public Lecture at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Friday afternoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.