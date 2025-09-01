News

Still many opportunities in SA despite job losses, says Cosatu president

By Msindisi Fengu - 01 September 2025

Unoccupied government buildings should be turned into business hubs for retrenched workers to apply their skills, create jobs and support their families.

This was according to Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, who spoke to The Herald at the Dr Brigalia Bam Institutional Public Lecture at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Friday afternoon...

