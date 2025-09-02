Cairo CPT on whistle-stop tour of Eastern Cape
Gqom heavyweight performing in Port Alfred, Jeffreys Bay and Tsitsikamma on Saturday as he traverses SA to showcase new album
Gqom fans in the Eastern Cape are in for a treat. One of the genre’s biggest artists, Jason “Cairo CPT” Gxotiwe, is heading to the province for a trio of performances — all in a single day.
Gxotiwe launched a nationwide tour to promote his new album, Uthando Novuyo (Love and Joy), in Cape Town on August 29...
