News

Cairo CPT on whistle-stop tour of Eastern Cape

Gqom heavyweight performing in Port Alfred, Jeffreys Bay and Tsitsikamma on Saturday as he traverses SA to showcase new album

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 September 2025

Gqom fans in the Eastern Cape are in for a treat. One of the genre’s biggest artists, Jason “Cairo CPT” Gxotiwe, is heading to the province for a trio of performances — all in a single day.

Gxotiwe launched a nationwide tour to promote his new album, Uthando Novuyo (Love and Joy), in Cape Town on August 29...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Thousands rally against mass immigration across Australia | REUTERS
Pope Leo denounces 'pandemic of arms' after Minnesota shooting | REUTERS

Most Read