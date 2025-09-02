One suspect has been arrested in connection with the cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, on Monday during which two bystanders were fatally shot.
A CIT vehicle was hit from the back by a silver Mercedes-Benz, causing the truck to overturn onto a Quantum minibus taxi which had seven occupants inside, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
“Five of the occupants sustained injuries and were given medical treatment while the other two escaped with no injuries.
“About eight suspects bombed the CIT vehicle and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Gunshots were fired between the suspects and security company officers who were nearby and responded. Two bystanders were caught in the crossfire and have been declared dead.”
Gauteng highway patrol officers, with Ekurhuleni metro police, acted on information received from crime intelligence and pounced on the suspect at a house in Rondebult.
The team recovered a rifle, five magazines with ammunition, stained cash notes and two vehicles (a silver Mercedes-Benz and a BMW) suspected to have been used during the heist.
Nevhuhulwi said police are on the lookout for the other suspects and investigations continue.
The police urged the public not to approach scenes of CIT robberies and not to try to pick up cash in the aftermath of such incidents.
TimesLIVE
CIT robbery suspect caught with stained cash, rifle and getaway cars
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
