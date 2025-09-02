Dora Nginza staff strike over delays in overtime payment
Staff at Dora Nginza Hospital, who embarked on a wildcat strike on Monday, apologised to patients crowding the corridors and said doctors would handle their care until the department of health settled five months of unpaid overtime.
The nurses and support staff moved their protest through the psychiatric, dispensary and casualty wards after public order police dispersed them from the hospital entrance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.