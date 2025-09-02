A foreign national who was kidnapped on August 25 in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, has been rescued.
The Hawks’ kidnapping task team and Amathole SAPS district officers carried out the rescue.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the kidnapping was linked to the murder of a 61-year-old man who was shot at a shop.
The kidnappers forced their victim into a white Toyota single cab with a CAA (Cape Town) registration after the murder.
“A ransom demand was subsequently made, prompting the matter to be referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
Through rigorous investigation and collaboration between the community and police, the vehicle involved was spotted at an abandoned house in the Mfula administrative area.
“Law enforcement agencies were immediately activated and, upon arrival, they found the vehicle and rescued the victim, who was unharmed, and reunited him with his family,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The team also seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from the vehicle for further investigation.
“The investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect on August 29, who faced charges of murder and kidnapping.”
The suspect appeared in the Willowvale magistrate’s court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to September 9 for a formal bail application.
Daily Dispatch
Foreign national kidnapped in Eastern Cape rescued by Hawks and police
Rigorous investigation and collaboration between the community and police led to the victim's rescue
Image: SAPS
