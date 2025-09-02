Forty families without homes after blaze at Plett informal settlement
Dozens of residents from the Qolweni informal settlement in Plettenberg Bay were left to mop up the burnt remains of their homes that were engulfed in a fire on Sunday afternoon.
At least 40 families have been affected by the blaze that started at about 4pm, with most being forced to temporarily relocate to the Bossiesgif Community Hall, where both verification and humanitarian support efforts are under way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.