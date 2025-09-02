J-Bay school battles sanitation crisis
Pellsrus Primary has only six toilets after bathroom revamp project hits dead-end
Only six functioning toilets for 1,246 pupils.
This is the dire situation at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, where children are being forced to endure daily humiliation and suffer health risks as the year-long crisis drags on...
