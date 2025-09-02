Kidnapping suspects with ‘no physical injuries’ tell court they were assaulted by police
Six of the nine suspects linked to the kidnapping of 62-year-old Bay woman Tracey Fourie claimed in court they had been assaulted by police — yet none bore any visible injuries.
The group, arrested by the Hawks on August 25 as part of a wider crackdown on kidnappings for ransom, made their first appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday...
