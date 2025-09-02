News

Man accused of killing mom, 87, to apply for bail

By Msindisi Fengu - 02 September 2025

A man who allegedly shot his mother with a hunting rifle before handing himself over to the police, appeared forlorn as he stood alone in the dock of the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

No family members were seen in the public gallery. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Thousands rally against mass immigration across Australia | REUTERS
Pope Leo denounces 'pandemic of arms' after Minnesota shooting | REUTERS

Most Read