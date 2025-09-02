Metro’s overtime bill balloons to R61m in just three months
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spent more than R61m on staff overtime in three months, with the safety and security department alone accounting for a R20m chunk.
Despite several municipal-owned buildings lying in ruin due to vandalism, safety and security had the highest overtime claims out of the 12 departments...
