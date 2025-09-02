News

Mill Park residents tackle faded road signage

People living in Gqeberha suburb pitch in to repaint deteriorating intersection markings

By Guy Rogers - 02 September 2025

Having reached a crossroads, Mill Park residents are doing it for themselves, patching and painting dangerously faded intersections around their suburb.

The group had already fixed up 22 at the weekend and is aiming to up the ante going forward as part of its effort to make the precinct, one of the premier residential areas in Nelson Mandela Bay, safer and smarter...

