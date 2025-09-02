Mill Park residents tackle faded road signage
People living in Gqeberha suburb pitch in to repaint deteriorating intersection markings
Having reached a crossroads, Mill Park residents are doing it for themselves, patching and painting dangerously faded intersections around their suburb.
The group had already fixed up 22 at the weekend and is aiming to up the ante going forward as part of its effort to make the precinct, one of the premier residential areas in Nelson Mandela Bay, safer and smarter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.