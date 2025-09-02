Nelson Mandela Bay companies team up in Wheelchair Wednesday fundraising challenge
Dozens of employees experienced a combination of fun and humility as the first of four Wheelchair Wednesday campaigns rolled into Gqeberha recently.
The 14th edition of the annual initiative, hosted by the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities (APD), got under way at the Newton Park SUPERSPAR on Wednesday...
