The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced payment dates for grant recipients for September.
Concerns have been raised regarding the agency terminating its contractual relationship with Postbank, but grant recipients have been urged not to panic as payments will continue without interruptions.
Sassa distributes more than 19-million social grants totalling R22.4bn to more than 12-million South Africans every month. About three million beneficiaries use Postbank, and “they will continue to receive their social grant through Postbank if they wish”. the agency said.
Here are payment dates for September:
- Older persons — September 2
- Disability grants — September 3
- Children's grants — September 4.
The agency dismissed allegations of trying to benefit commercial banks with its decision to end contact with Postbank.
“The f relationship with Postbank is contractual. Like any other commercial contract, it contains a termination clause that either party may evoke when the need arises,” said Sassa CEO Themba Matlou.
He said beneficiaries can choose any bank to receive their grant money.
“We have consistently stated the master services agreement with Postbank no longer served any purpose and we therefore had to terminate it. However, this doesn't mean we are taking our beneficiaries away from Postbank as they will continue if they are happy with the service.”
Matlou emphasised social grant beneficiaries should be treated equally, highlighting the disparities of having to pay bank charges for Postbank clients while beneficiaries banking with different banks aren't covered.
“A significant number of beneficiaries have opted to use private banks to receive their grants. To continue subsidising one group while excluding the rest amounts to unfair discrimination. Our focus is ensuring all beneficiaries are treated fairly and without bias regardless of which bank they chose.”
TimesLIVE
‘No need to panic’: Here’s when to receive your September Sassa grant
Journalist
Image: South African Government via Twitter
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced payment dates for grant recipients for September.
Concerns have been raised regarding the agency terminating its contractual relationship with Postbank, but grant recipients have been urged not to panic as payments will continue without interruptions.
Sassa distributes more than 19-million social grants totalling R22.4bn to more than 12-million South Africans every month. About three million beneficiaries use Postbank, and “they will continue to receive their social grant through Postbank if they wish”. the agency said.
Here are payment dates for September:
The agency dismissed allegations of trying to benefit commercial banks with its decision to end contact with Postbank.
“The f relationship with Postbank is contractual. Like any other commercial contract, it contains a termination clause that either party may evoke when the need arises,” said Sassa CEO Themba Matlou.
He said beneficiaries can choose any bank to receive their grant money.
“We have consistently stated the master services agreement with Postbank no longer served any purpose and we therefore had to terminate it. However, this doesn't mean we are taking our beneficiaries away from Postbank as they will continue if they are happy with the service.”
Matlou emphasised social grant beneficiaries should be treated equally, highlighting the disparities of having to pay bank charges for Postbank clients while beneficiaries banking with different banks aren't covered.
“A significant number of beneficiaries have opted to use private banks to receive their grants. To continue subsidising one group while excluding the rest amounts to unfair discrimination. Our focus is ensuring all beneficiaries are treated fairly and without bias regardless of which bank they chose.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News