Two arrested amid chaotic scenes after Makhanda land grab
Buildings torched as protesters run amok when shacks dismantled after municipality secures court order
The Makana municipality has turned to the courts to prevent residents from illegally occupying a piece of land on the R67 after a group of people started erecting structures there at the weekend, resulting in chaos.
Public order police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets on Sunday to disperse scores of protesting residents who had demarcated sites and built shacks on the old golf course along the R67 in Makhanda, scenes that led to two people, one of them a councillor, being arrested...
