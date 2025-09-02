News

Two men found murdered in bushes near Coega Hotel

By Msindisi Fengu - 02 September 2025
Two men were found dead near the Coega Hotel on Monday morning
Two bodies with gunshot wounds to their heads were found in the bushes near the Coega Hotel on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the identities of the men were unknown at this stage but they were between 20 and 30 years old.

She said it was suspected that their hands were tied behind their backs at some stage.

Mawisa said Swartkops police were investigating two cases of murder following the discovery at about 9.30am.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the investigating officer at SAPS Swartkops, detective Captain Rolland Pieterse at 082-442-1684 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Information can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.

