Cell C’s network reliability named the best in South Africa

Cell C has claimed the top spot for network reliability in South Africa for the first time in its nearly 25-year history.
The telecommunications operator said this achievement “shows the strength of its network transformation and its commitment to delivering dependable connectivity”.
This success is driven by Cell C’s national Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN), comprising more than 28,000 towers, which enables reliable network coverage for users across South Africa.
Cell C detailed its partnership-driven strategy that led to this ranking, explaining that it was able to expand its coverage through network-sharing agreements, while keeping costs down by minimising capital expenditure.
The company said that by enabling smaller mobile providers to operate on its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) infrastructure, Cell C helps drive competition and make mobile services more affordable for South African consumers.
Some of these MVNOs are offshoots of well-known brands, including FNB Connect, Mr Price Mobile, and Shoprite K’nect Mobile.
Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes laid out the company’s goal: “We will keep fighting to make digital connectivity reliable and accessible to every South African.”
Cell C has also been named the joint best in South Africa for video and voice app experiences.
The company says this recognition reflects its ability to deliver “buffer-free streaming, clearer video calls and uninterrupted virtual meetings.”
Cell C said users can also expect more consistent and higher-quality calls on popular platforms like WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams.
Cell C explained the importance of this recognition, “as it highlights the network’s progress across multiple dimensions of customer experience”.
“We know our journey isn’t finished,” admitted Mendes. “Voice improvements and further innovations are under way, but this milestone proves that we’re moving in the right direction.”
Cell C is investing in further voice quality improvements by launching Africa’s first cloud-based VoLTE network through Amazon Web Services.
These achievements were awarded by Opensignal, an independent analytics company that specialises in the mobile network space.
“We are proud that independent data validates what our customers are experiencing every day”, said Schalk Visser, chief technology officer at Cell C.
Cell C said it is committed to delivering a network that “supports real human needs”. As part of this mission, the company ensures students have uninterrupted access to online learning, businesses benefit from reliable connectivity to serve their customers, and families enjoy peace of mind by staying connected at all times.
“Reliability is the foundation of connectivity. If you can’t stay connected, nothing else matters,” said Visser.
