Dark cloud over Nelson Mandela Bay school slowly lifting

Achievements of Kroneberg Primary pupils raise spirits after shocking murder of Michelle Ambraal, 12

By Bryan Goliath - 03 September 2025

Hope is slowly returning to Kroneberg Primary School in Bethelsdorp after the tragic loss of one of their pupils, Michelle Ambraal.

Several pupils have stepped up, restoring faith in the community through their remarkable achievements...

