Defence in Meyiwa trial wants postponement 'to consult witnesses'

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has asked the court to postpone the matter for two weeks, to allow them time to consult witnesses they plan to call.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Mthobisi Mncube, told the court he had witnesses he needed to consult.

He said some are in Gauteng and some are in other provinces.

On Tuesday, one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, lost his bid to have charges against him discharged after bringing a section 174 discharge application at the end of the state's case, arguing the charges against him should be dropped, citing a lack of independent evidence linking him to the murder, conspiracy to murder or commit robbery.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found there was prima facie evidence that needed to be addressed.