Former Kariega attorney on NPA and Hawks radar

In a joint statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in collaboration with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), is appealing to the public to assist with information if they were defrauded by a former Kariega attorney.
The sole director of Webb at Law Incorporated Attorneys, Trashwon Webb, is believed to have defrauded dozens of people after being barred from practising.
Webb previously had offices located at 239 Caledon Street in Kariega.
“It is alleged that Webb was an admitted and enrolled attorney, legally permitted to practise on his own account,” the statement read.
“During this time he operated a valid attorney’s trust account with Standard Bank under the name Webb at Law Attorneys.
“However, on 12 December 2017 the high court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division in Makhanda, ordered his suspension from practising as an attorney.”
Webb was interdicted from engaging in legal practice and from holding or operating an attorney’s trust account.
“He has not received written consent from the Cape Law Society (now the Legal Practice Council) to continue practising as an admitted attorney ever since,” the statement read.
“However, he allegedly continued operating illegally, prompting an investigation which led to his arrest.”
Webb made his first court appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court where he is provisionally facing 28 charges.
These include 19 counts of theft, one count of fraud, one count of contempt of court and one count relating to the contravention of section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
“Although the state initially set bail in the amount of R1,000, it was ultimately set at R500 due to Webb’s inability to afford the original amount,” the statement read.
The NPA and Hawks are urging anyone who believes they may have been affected or defrauded by Webb to contact Hawks Team Leader of Commercial Crimes Investigations, Lt-Col Natalie Connelly on 072-580 2723.
The Herald
Former Kariega attorney on NPA and Hawks radar
Image: SAPS
