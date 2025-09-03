Love Story’s mission to feed the vulnerable rewarded with Herald Citizens of the Year category win

Small actions by many people can lead to impactful and lasting change.
That is the fire at the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay relief organisation Love Story which has been named the 2025 The Herald Citizens of the Year winner in the community category.
Love Story administrative and volunteer co-ordinator Sarah Smuts said on Tuesday the organisation had grown exponentially since it was launched by former Springbok rugby player Luke Watson and his wife, Elaine, in 2012.
“We now serve around 66,000 meals a month through the kitchens we support, which adds up to 5.2-million meals since 2020 alone.
“From one soup kitchen, we now partner with 33 community leaders, who run 29 kitchens and 22 early learning centres.”
She said one of the components of the provision to the early learning centres was the Love Sandwiches initiative.
“The effects of hunger reach far and wide and notably into the education sector as children are too hungry to attend or focus at school.
“The Eastern Cape has the highest number of social grants given to children under the age of 12, meaning they’re below the poverty line.
“For many it means receiving only a daily ration.
“Love Sandwiches supplies bread to underprivileged early learning centres around Gqeberha.
“Apart from food, Love Story supplies gas for stoves, clothing and educational equipment. We’re also involved in food gardens, various campaigns, and even classroom and solar projects.”
Smuts said the Love Story team had built two large food gardens, guided and trained by Brazilian missionaries and food garden experts Silma and Derek Wilbert.
“These gardens supply vegetables to some of the kitchens we support, while surplus is sold to generate income.
“They also serve as training hubs, where individuals learn to grow their own gardens at home to provide for their families.”
She said it was vital to empower communities and not just do handouts.
“Demand for help has grown dramatically since we began, and sadly we can’t always meet every request.
“Feeding people meets immediate need, but empowerment through gardens and training creates food sustainability.”
She said though the challenge to meet this demand was immense, there were constant glimmers of hope and encouragement.
“At Love Story, we’ve always had a heart for people, and felt the Lord lead us to be His hands and feet.
“Every member of our team is committed to bringing hope and dignity to those in need.
“There is nothing like the joy of a child receiving a warm meal, or seeing community leaders grow in strength and impact through initiatives such as their gardens.
“We are inspired daily by all the incredible leaders in the community we work with who are so dedicated.
“These moments motivate us to keep going.”
She said they were honoured to have been chosen as the 2025 Herald Citizen of the Year winner in the community category.
“This award recognises not only our team but also the incredible communities, volunteers and partners who make our work possible.
“It motivates us to keep going and inspires us to dream even bigger. Thank you to the all those who have supported us over the years.”
She said the government could help address the needs of the poor and marginalised by supplying more infrastructure and resources.
“But individual people can make a big difference. Every donation, volunteer hour or simple act of kindness plays a crucial role.
“Small actions by many people can lead to lasting change.
“Love Story’s work in the Bay is funded by corporates, individuals, one-off and monthly donations, and fundraising events like the UniTea women’s high tea and the Putt for Purpose golf day.”
Love Story will be celebrated alongside other category winners during a glitzy honorary gala awards ceremony on September 19 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
Love Story will be celebrated alongside other category winners during a glitzy honorary gala awards ceremony on September 19 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
The event sponsors are: Co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University; Gold sponsor: Standard Bank; Silver sponsor: Spar; Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA; Support partners: Vodacom, Three Peaks Wine and JTC Decor Events, Capsicum Culinary Studio; and venue sponsors: Sun Boardwalk.
Love Story’s mission to feed the vulnerable rewarded with Herald Citizens of the Year category win
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
