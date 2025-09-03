New initiative to grow SA’s natural ingredient exports
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), in partnership with the Swiss Import Promotion Programme (SIPPO), has launched a strategy to boost the province’s natural ingredient exports by 25%, from R4.2m to R5.3m, over the next three years.
The Eastern Cape Natural Ingredients Export Promotion Strategy aims to help the province’s producers gain entry into at least five new international markets...
