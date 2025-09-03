No stopping Fabulous Woman Award winner Jafta from uplifting others
KwaNobuhle resident Ntombozuko Jafta, who exemplifies a “no work, no gain” spirit, was recently recognised as a recipient of the Fabulous Woman Awards in the gender equality category and is taking part in this week’s Brics Summer School at the University of Johannesburg.
The 13th annual Fabulous Woman Awards took place on Saturday at the Graham Contemporary Gallery in Hyde Park, Sandton...
