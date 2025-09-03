News

Plettenberg Bay wellness farm nominated for international award

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 September 2025

The Kwendalo Holistic Wellness Farm in Plettenberg Bay has been nominated for the Skål International 2025 Sustainable Tourism Award, recognising its efforts in creating a tranquil, nature-focused space where people and wildlife can thrive together.

The winners will be announced later in September during the opening ceremony of the 8th International World Congress in Cusco, Peru...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Thousands rally against mass immigration across Australia | REUTERS
Pope Leo denounces 'pandemic of arms' after Minnesota shooting | REUTERS

Most Read