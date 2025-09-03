Twenty-one men were arrested on the premises of the Transnet electrical depot in Swartkops shortly before midnight on Monday after they were found hiding in a locomotive with several bags and backpacks filled with stolen property.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the items included copper busbars and cables, transformers, electrical switches and cables, and numerous tools, with an estimated combined value of about R350,000.
“This followed after security guards at the depot spotted trespassers on the premises and alerted the SAPS.
“SAPS Swartkops responded and after a search on the premises, 21 male suspects were arrested where they were found hiding in a locomotive with several bags and backpacks filled with stolen property.
“The items were confiscated and the 21 males [aged between 18 and 44 years] were arrested on charges of damage to essential infrastructure.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the arrests.
“These arrests are breaking into the criminal networks that are responsible for the gradual degradation and failures of our essential infrastructure in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.”
The Herald
Swartkops police nab 21 suspects on Transnet premises
Image: SUPPLIED
