Tracy Brown murder suspect linked to Kariega kidnapping
A suspect in the murder of state prosecutor Tracy Brown has been linked to the kidnapping case of a 73-year-old woman in Kariega.
Ayabulela Busakwe, 31, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday for his bail application in relation to the murder case...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.