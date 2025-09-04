News

Calls to report sexual offence cases amid surge in teen births

Twelve girls under 14 became moms in Nelson Mandela Bay public hospitals in four months

By Nomazima Nkosi - 04 September 2025

In a span of four months, 12 girls under the age of 14 gave birth in public hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is according to a report by the Eastern Cape department of health...

