Calls to report sexual offence cases amid surge in teen births
Twelve girls under 14 became moms in Nelson Mandela Bay public hospitals in four months
In a span of four months, 12 girls under the age of 14 gave birth in public hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This is according to a report by the Eastern Cape department of health...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.