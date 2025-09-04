Cops vow to crack down on Addo road protests
Threats that trucks will be burned won’t be tolerated, Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner says
Police have issued a stern warning to protesters planning to blockade the Addo road and threatening to burn trucks.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said the threats, sent to the Markman business community, were unacceptable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.