News

Cops vow to crack down on Addo road protests

Threats that trucks will be burned won’t be tolerated, Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner says

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 04 September 2025

Police have issued a stern warning to protesters planning to blockade the Addo road and threatening to burn trucks.

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said the threats, sent to the Markman business community, were unacceptable...

