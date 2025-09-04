Ex-attorney accused of scamming residents on property deals
Trashwon Webb faces 28 charges over failed transfers and misappropriation of funds
Dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay residents who lost thousands of rand trying to secure property deals were allegedly swindled out of R2.1m by a former Kariega attorney — with some incidents reported to have happened after he was interdicted from practising law.
Trashwon Webb is now out on R500 bail and is being represented by Legal Aid SA...
