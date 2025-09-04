News

Ex-attorney accused of scamming residents on property deals

Trashwon Webb faces 28 charges over failed transfers and misappropriation of funds

By Msindisi Fengu - 04 September 2025

Dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay residents who lost thousands of rand trying to secure property deals were allegedly swindled out of R2.1m by a former Kariega attorney — with some incidents reported to have happened after he was interdicted from practising law.

Trashwon Webb is now out on R500 bail and is being represented by Legal Aid SA...

