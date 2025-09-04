News

Four Eastern Cape municipalities included in smart meter rollout to tackle debt

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 September 2025

Four Eastern Cape municipalities are in the second phase of the National Treasury’s R2bn smart meter rollout for Eskom-indebted councils.

Enoch Mgijima was added because it is under national administration...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Omoda C5
Thousands rally against mass immigration across Australia | REUTERS

Most Read