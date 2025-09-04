Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to undergo eye surgery on Thursday at the St John Eye Care Centre in Johannesburg.
“The minister has for some time been plagued by an eye problem that required an operation,” his spokesperson Sello Lediga said.
He was placed on a waiting list after choosing to receive the treatment at St Johns, a charitable donor-funded organisation which manages 10 eyecare centres across the country.
Lediga said the centre “specialises in eye examinations and offers high-quality eyewear at accessible rates to ensure communities receive the vision care they need without facing financial hardship”.
TimesLIVE
Health minister to undergo eye op
Image: GCIS
