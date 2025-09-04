Isuzu steps up to assist hundreds of primary school pupils
Some of SA’s most vulnerable pupils have a spring in their step after a donation by Isuzu Motors SA of more than 800 pairs of school shoes and socks to two primary schools.
Kayser Ngxwana Primary in Kwazakhele and Mikateka Primary in Ivory Park, Midrand, were the beneficiaries, receiving 320 and 500 pairs of shoes and socks, respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.