Mega leak turns suburban Gqeberha road into river
Ruptured municipal water pipes are nothing new for Greenshields Park residents, but Wednesday’s deluge was truly special
Repeated water leaks have become routine for residents of a Gqeberha suburb — but Wednesday’s gusher was on another level.
The entire width of a road in Greenshields Park turned into a river, and the garden of an adjoining home was transformed into an unlikely splash pool for birds...
