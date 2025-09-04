News

Mega leak turns suburban Gqeberha road into river

Ruptured municipal water pipes are nothing new for Greenshields Park residents, but Wednesday’s deluge was truly special

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 September 2025

Repeated water leaks have become routine for residents of a Gqeberha suburb — but Wednesday’s gusher was on another level.

The entire width of a road in Greenshields Park turned into a river, and the garden of an adjoining home was transformed into an unlikely splash pool for birds...

