Minister open to more conversations on bunkering regulations
The environment minister has called on concerned parties to contact him directly relating to the recently promulgated bunkering regulations, which have been slammed by conservationists for their likely negative effect on the African penguin.
Speaking to the media after his address at the two-day SANParks 2040 Vision Indaba in Gqeberha, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dr Dion George said the regulations were premised on extensive consultation with both conservation and bunkering entities...
