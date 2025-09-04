Nelson Mandela Bay artists claim top honours in prestigious competition
NMU honours student named overall winner in 2025 Sasol contest
Three Gqeberha artists are set to display their unique works in the Pretoria Art Museum from Thursday after they claimed some of the top honours in one of SA’s oldest design competitions, the 2025 Sasol New Signatures Visual Arts Competition.
Among them is Nelson Mandela University honours student Juandre van Eck who beat out 903 entries to earn the title of the overall winner for the ceramic piece titled Cycles of the mind...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.