News

Police track ‘most wanted’ suspect

By Herald Reporter - 04 September 2025
The police are on the hunt for Thembinkosi Mangesi, 35, who has allegedly been involved in a string of offences
ON THE RUN: The police are on the hunt for Thembinkosi Mangesi, 35, who has allegedly been involved in a string of offences
Image: SUPPLIED

The Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Investigation Unit is calling on the public to help track down one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most wanted suspects.

Thembinkosi Mangesi, who went by the alias “Terra”, had allegedly been implicated in five separate murder cases, business robbery, attempted murder and car hijacking — all in 2023 in the Kariega and Booysen Park areas, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

Beetge said since then, the 35-year-old had been on the run from the police.

“The police are appealing to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082-921-2312, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Information can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.”

The Herald

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No ban on actors over Gaza, director says at Venice | REUTERS
At least 15 killed in crash on Lisbon's historic 'Gloria' railway | REUTERS

Most Read