The Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Investigation Unit is calling on the public to help track down one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most wanted suspects.
Thembinkosi Mangesi, who went by the alias “Terra”, had allegedly been implicated in five separate murder cases, business robbery, attempted murder and car hijacking — all in 2023 in the Kariega and Booysen Park areas, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
Beetge said since then, the 35-year-old had been on the run from the police.
“The police are appealing to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082-921-2312, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
“Information can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.”
Police track ‘most wanted’ suspect
Image: SUPPLIED
