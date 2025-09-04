Soutpan teacher retires after 32 years, but her expertise will not be lost
Despite her decades of service in education, teaching hundreds of pupils and even some of the parents of the current cohort, Nolene Bezuidenhout will still lend her expertise to developing eager young minds after retirement.
The 60-year-old retired from Soutpan Primary School in Arcadia after 32 years in the profession but has decided to continue to contribute by providing additional mathematics classes for the school’s grade 7 pupils...
