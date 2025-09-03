Three suspects were arrested with 18 stolen cattle in the Free State on Wednesday.
Members of the Bloemfontein flying squad received information about a truck transporting stolen livestock on the N8 highway, travelling from Botshabelo towards Bloemfontein.
The team quickly located a Mercedes-Benz truck matching the description and pulled it over.
"Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered 18 cattle suspected of being stolen. The three occupants of the truck aged 64, 25 and 24 were also searched,” police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.
Police seized a 9mm Glock pistol, which was later found to have been stolen in Ladybrand in 2024.
“Further investigation by the stock theft unit revealed that the cattle were stolen in a neighbouring country and were allegedly being transported to an auction for sale.”
The suspects were also found to be in possession of false livestock removal certificates. They are expected to appear in court soon.
Three suspects with 18 'stolen' cattle arrested on way to Free State auction
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
