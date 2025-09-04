Yellow buoy out at sea will monitor environmental state of Algoa Bay
No, it is not just a new buoy anchored off Shark Rock Pier.
The yellow object floating in Algoa Bay is actually part of a state-of-the-art scientific research project between eNtsa Engineering and Nelson Mandela University’s Marine Robotics Unit (MRU)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.