Angry KZN crowd nab ‘scammers’ selling tiles disguised as cellphones
Image: RUSA
The price was the first clue to the scam: R100 for a cellphone.
An elderly man sounded the alarm after he opened the box to find a broken tile inside instead of an electronic device, said KwaZulu-Natal security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa).
Rusa said its team responded to a distress call reporting a mob attacking three men in the Verulam CBD at 3pm on Wednesday.
"Reaction officers established the men had been deceiving unsuspecting victims by posing as sellers of high-end smartphones, specifically the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra," it said.
According to two victims, the scammers would approach potential buyers, showcasing a genuine cellphone to demonstrate its features.
"Pretending to be in urgent need of cash, they would agree to sell the phone at a significantly reduced price. After concluding the deal, the conmen would hand over an authentic Samsung Galaxy S24 box with a phone seemingly wrapped securely in toilet paper."
Once the buyers were left alone, they would find a piece of broken tile in the packaging, said Rusa.
"The deceit came to light after an elderly man lost R100 and another victim was duped out of R500. On realising they had been scammed, the victims alerted the public."
The angered crowd managed to apprehend the suspects, recovering a bag containing two cellphone boxes filled with broken tiles
After the confrontation, the suspects returned the stolen money to the victims.
