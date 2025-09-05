Brutally assaulted couple targeted for second time at luxury estate
During the early hours of Friday, an elderly couple who live at the exclusive Sardinia Bay Golf & Wildlife Estate were targeted in their home for a second time in 2025 — but this time the robbers went on a violent rampage, attacking them with a panga and a wooden plank.
Tac Net Armed Response and Security Services owner Abri Pienaar said the couple’s lives may have been saved by the quick response of the company’s security guards stationed at the front gate...
