News

Brutally assaulted couple targeted for second time at luxury estate

Premium
05 September 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

During the early hours of Friday, an elderly couple who live at the exclusive Sardinia Bay Golf & Wildlife Estate were targeted in their home for a second time in 2025 — but this time the robbers went on a violent rampage, attacking them with a panga and a wooden plank.

Tac Net Armed Response and Security Services owner Abri Pienaar said the couple’s lives may have been saved by the quick response of the company’s security guards stationed at the front gate...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
No ban on actors over Gaza, director says at Venice | REUTERS

Most Read