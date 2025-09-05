Court confusion sees delay in sentencing of corrupt former traffic official
Confusion reigned at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday when acting judge Mzamo Nobathana appeared unaware that he was scheduled to sentence 37-year-old former Eastern Cape traffic official Rory Petrus, convicted of fraud and corruption.
Nobathana, also a senior counsel, seemed surprised when state prosecutor Vuyani Vaveli informed him that the matter was due for sentencing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.