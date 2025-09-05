Elderly couple severely injured in panga attack in Sardinia Bay home

An elderly couple were brutally assaulted by two intruders who broke into their Sardinia Bay home in the early hours of Friday, attacking them with a panga and a plank.
A 37-year-old suspect was arrested hours later.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 68-year-old woman and 73-year-old man’s harrowing ordeal began at about 3am, when robbers broke into their Wildlife Estate home.
“Two suspects broke in through a sliding door.
“The couple were assaulted with a panga and a wooden plank after being woken up by the intruders, who demanded valuables.
“When the alarm was triggered, the suspects fled with a cellphone,” Beetge said.
He said both victims sustained severe head injuries and were rushed to hospital.
“Walmer detectives traced and arrested one suspect in Bethlehem Street, Walmer Township, [hours later].
“The stolen cellphone was also [allegedly] recovered in his possession.”
He said the man faced charges of housebreaking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“Police are continuing investigations to track down the second suspect.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the swift action of the detectives and emphasised the importance of protecting the elderly.
“We need to protect our elderly, and acts like these against vulnerable people will be prioritised.”
The Herald
Image: GALLO IMAGES
The Herald
