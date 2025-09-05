Elevate your braai this September with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

There is nothing quite like the smell of a South African braai and, with September being Heritage Month, The Herald Cooking Masterclass is turning aspiring chefs into braai masters.
The “Rainbow Flavours” themed masterclass hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday September 25 will have participants making their own summer skewers, braai bread and salads.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay lecturer Sheree Cloete said the colourful theme of the September edition of the popular The Herald Cooking Masterclass would celebrate the flavours and ingredients of the upcoming summer season.
“As South Africans, to braai is in our blood and with September being Heritage Month, what better way of celebrating our rainbow nation than through the food we love.
“A braai is deeply rooted in South African culture; the flavours, aroma and ingredients always leave you feeling nostalgic,” Cloete said.
And in true South African style, the meat will, of course, be the main event, with smoky flavours from the grill adding depth and richness to the food and complemented by spices and marinades like paprika and garlic.
“Participants will learn how to prepare and marinate different types of meat, including traditional braai favourites.
“They will learn various grilling techniques such as how to achieve perfect charring, manage heat and cook meat to the correct level,” Cloete said.
In this braai Masterclass, the side dishes will not take a back seat either as no braai is complete without braai bread and salads.
“The side dishes that are traditionally served at a braai should be given the same attention as the main.
“We will be taking our staple side dishes and elevating them.
“We will be showcasing how to create a garlic roll that not only complements the meat but will melt in your mouth.
“We will also be making a potato salad that will taste like it went to private school — creamy with a balance between sweet and salty,” Cloete said.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is an interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate key accounts executive Nick Savage has selected two Three Peaks wines to pair with the braai flavours: a Sauvignon Blanc and a dry Rosé.
“The Three Peaks Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and refreshing, with bright citrus and herbaceous notes that complement the crunchy salads and charred summer vegetables perfectly.
“It cuts through smoky flavours from the braai and adds a lively freshness to the plate.
“The Three Peaks Rosé, on the other hand, brings a burst of red berry fruit and a delicate, dry finish that pairs beautifully with the variety of flavours and colours in summer skewers and braai bread.
“It’s versatile, festive and ideal for sharing around the table in warm weather.
“Both wines celebrate the vibrancy and freshness of summer — making them a natural fit for the rainbow flavours theme,” Savage said.
Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday September 25 from 6pm to 8pm at www.bit.ly/heraldcookheritage
Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
The Herald
Elevate your braai this September with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Image: Supplied
There is nothing quite like the smell of a South African braai and, with September being Heritage Month, The Herald Cooking Masterclass is turning aspiring chefs into braai masters.
The “Rainbow Flavours” themed masterclass hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday September 25 will have participants making their own summer skewers, braai bread and salads.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay lecturer Sheree Cloete said the colourful theme of the September edition of the popular The Herald Cooking Masterclass would celebrate the flavours and ingredients of the upcoming summer season.
“As South Africans, to braai is in our blood and with September being Heritage Month, what better way of celebrating our rainbow nation than through the food we love.
“A braai is deeply rooted in South African culture; the flavours, aroma and ingredients always leave you feeling nostalgic,” Cloete said.
And in true South African style, the meat will, of course, be the main event, with smoky flavours from the grill adding depth and richness to the food and complemented by spices and marinades like paprika and garlic.
“Participants will learn how to prepare and marinate different types of meat, including traditional braai favourites.
“They will learn various grilling techniques such as how to achieve perfect charring, manage heat and cook meat to the correct level,” Cloete said.
In this braai Masterclass, the side dishes will not take a back seat either as no braai is complete without braai bread and salads.
“The side dishes that are traditionally served at a braai should be given the same attention as the main.
“We will be taking our staple side dishes and elevating them.
“We will be showcasing how to create a garlic roll that not only complements the meat but will melt in your mouth.
“We will also be making a potato salad that will taste like it went to private school — creamy with a balance between sweet and salty,” Cloete said.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is an interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate key accounts executive Nick Savage has selected two Three Peaks wines to pair with the braai flavours: a Sauvignon Blanc and a dry Rosé.
“The Three Peaks Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and refreshing, with bright citrus and herbaceous notes that complement the crunchy salads and charred summer vegetables perfectly.
“It cuts through smoky flavours from the braai and adds a lively freshness to the plate.
“The Three Peaks Rosé, on the other hand, brings a burst of red berry fruit and a delicate, dry finish that pairs beautifully with the variety of flavours and colours in summer skewers and braai bread.
“It’s versatile, festive and ideal for sharing around the table in warm weather.
“Both wines celebrate the vibrancy and freshness of summer — making them a natural fit for the rainbow flavours theme,” Savage said.
Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday September 25 from 6pm to 8pm at www.bit.ly/heraldcookheritage
Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News