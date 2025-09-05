Faith, freedom and fellowship in one building
The Tramways Building in Gqeberha will come alive with worship, music and community spirit on Saturday when Love House Church hosts its Called to Freedom Fest 2025.
The second annual vibrant, spirit-led gathering promises to be bigger and better than 2024’s sold-out launch, offering live music, discussions on social challenges and a live DVD recording of Love House Worship, which will be available online and later on YouTube...
