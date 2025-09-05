Life-changing surgery gives little ones reason to smile
A team of dedicated surgeons, anaesthetists and nurses at Provincial Hospital is giving up their weekend to bring hope to 20 children
For four-year-old Enzokuhle Tsako of Gqeberha, Thursday brought about more than just a hospital visit — it brought hope.
Born with Goldenhar syndrome, a rare craniofacial condition that affects the eyes, ears and spine, his young life has been shaped by challenges most adults will never know...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.