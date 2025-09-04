Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has undergone successful eye surgery led by a team of mainly young medical professionals at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's St John Eye Clinic in Soweto.
The ministry said on Thursday the clinic is a government facility that provides treatment for various eye conditions, including retinal issues, glaucoma and corneal problems.
Motsoaledi urged members of the public to go for regular eye tests to maintain eye health and for early detection of serious eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma with the potential to cause preventable loss of vision or blindness.
The department of health said it has been collaborating with Transnet to improve access to eye care services through the Phelophepa Healthcare Train, which travels across the country offering a range of free eye tests and affordable glasses among other health services.
“This is part of taking health services to the people programme which is crucial for the country to achieve universal health coverage to ensure equitable access to quality health care, reduce health inequalities and improve population health outcomes,” the ministry said.
TimesLIVE
Motsoaledi undergoes successful operation at Bara eye clinic
Image: Department of health
Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has undergone successful eye surgery led by a team of mainly young medical professionals at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's St John Eye Clinic in Soweto.
The ministry said on Thursday the clinic is a government facility that provides treatment for various eye conditions, including retinal issues, glaucoma and corneal problems.
Motsoaledi urged members of the public to go for regular eye tests to maintain eye health and for early detection of serious eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma with the potential to cause preventable loss of vision or blindness.
The department of health said it has been collaborating with Transnet to improve access to eye care services through the Phelophepa Healthcare Train, which travels across the country offering a range of free eye tests and affordable glasses among other health services.
“This is part of taking health services to the people programme which is crucial for the country to achieve universal health coverage to ensure equitable access to quality health care, reduce health inequalities and improve population health outcomes,” the ministry said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News