News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro to clamp down on illegal use of industrial properties

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 05 September 2025

Cracking down on illegal operators, Nelson Mandela Bay has begun issuing notices of intention to act against businesses trading unlawfully in its industrial zones in a bid to tighten control over the use of the sites.

This was revealed by human settlements deputy director for property management Allister Jordan during a committee meeting on Thursday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No ban on actors over Gaza, director says at Venice | REUTERS
At least 15 killed in crash on Lisbon's historic 'Gloria' railway | REUTERS

Most Read