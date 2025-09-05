Nelson Mandela Bay metro to clamp down on illegal use of industrial properties
Cracking down on illegal operators, Nelson Mandela Bay has begun issuing notices of intention to act against businesses trading unlawfully in its industrial zones in a bid to tighten control over the use of the sites.
This was revealed by human settlements deputy director for property management Allister Jordan during a committee meeting on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.